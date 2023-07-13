Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 20th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of -666.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

GOOD stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 39,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,762. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.77.

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.37 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 5.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 37,224.2% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 288,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 287,371 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 888.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 239,396 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,207,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,601,000 after purchasing an additional 133,700 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 634.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 117,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,861,000 after purchasing an additional 70,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

