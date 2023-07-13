Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 20th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.
Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of -666.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.
Gladstone Commercial Price Performance
GOOD stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 39,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,762. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.77.
Institutional Trading of Gladstone Commercial
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 37,224.2% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 288,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 287,371 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 888.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 239,396 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,207,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,601,000 after purchasing an additional 133,700 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 634.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 117,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,861,000 after purchasing an additional 70,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.
About Gladstone Commercial
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.
