Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0462 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -183.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.6%.

LAND traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $16.52. The company had a trading volume of 104,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,391. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.15. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $589.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 80.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

