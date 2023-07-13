Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0462 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Gladstone Land has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -183.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.6%.
Gladstone Land Stock Performance
LAND traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $16.52. The company had a trading volume of 104,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,391. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.15. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $589.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
About Gladstone Land
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.
