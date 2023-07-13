Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -183.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.6%.

LAND opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $587.79 million, a P/E ratio of -35.09, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.00. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $27.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Gladstone Land by 12.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Land by 23.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Land by 2,071.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Gladstone Land by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

