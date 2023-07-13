Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Has $6.83 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 3.5% of Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 634.1% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 31,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,877,000 after purchasing an additional 26,791 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 107,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,721,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 313,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $180,850,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $528.10. The company had a trading volume of 524,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,083. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $523.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $549.79. The company has a market cap of $203.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.