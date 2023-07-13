Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.26

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85.
Greencore Group Company Profile
Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.
