Greif (NYSE:GEF) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GEF. StockNews.com raised shares of Greif from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Greif from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Greif from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Greif Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GEF stock opened at $71.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.97. Greif has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $74.22.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Greif had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 22.73%. Greif’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Greif will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

Insider Activity at Greif

In related news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $101,471.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,444.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total transaction of $205,593.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,621,311.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $101,471.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,444.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Greif

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the first quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Greif by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greif by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Greif by 16.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Greif by 52.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Further Reading

