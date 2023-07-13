H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) VP Timothy J. Keenan Sells 6,534 Shares

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $467,573.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,102.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

H.B. Fuller Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FUL traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.73. The stock had a trading volume of 263,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,429. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $57.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.41.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $898.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.60 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 12.22%. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 28.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

About H.B. Fuller

(Get Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.