Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 1,066 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,770 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,902 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $935.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $874.00.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $718.42 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $563.82 and a one year high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $743.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $757.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

