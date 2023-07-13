Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $73.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,476. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.43. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

