Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 151 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $328.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,339,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,246. The company has a market cap of $109.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $325.51 and a 200 day moving average of $337.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 27.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Societe Generale cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.73.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,791.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,978,986 shares of company stock worth $660,057,057 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

