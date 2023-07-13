Head to Head Survey: Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI) and Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO)

Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI – Get Free Report) and Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lithium & Boron Technology and Kronos Worldwide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium & Boron Technology $6.17 million 0.01 -$4.19 million N/A N/A Kronos Worldwide $1.93 billion 0.57 $104.50 million $0.27 35.30

Kronos Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium & Boron Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

16.3% of Kronos Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Lithium & Boron Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Kronos Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lithium & Boron Technology and Kronos Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium & Boron Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Kronos Worldwide 2 0 1 0 1.67

Kronos Worldwide has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.56%. Given Kronos Worldwide’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kronos Worldwide is more favorable than Lithium & Boron Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium & Boron Technology and Kronos Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium & Boron Technology N/A N/A N/A Kronos Worldwide 1.77% 3.48% 1.66%

Volatility and Risk

Lithium & Boron Technology has a beta of 18.47, suggesting that its share price is 1,747% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kronos Worldwide has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kronos Worldwide beats Lithium & Boron Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium & Boron Technology

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. manufactures and sells boric acid and related compounds for use in industrial and consumer applications in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as SmartHeat Inc. and changed its name to Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. in October 2019. Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Dachaidanzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics. It also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron-based chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; specialty chemicals for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices, as well as for use in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications. In addition, the company provides technical services for its products. It sells its products under the KRONOS brand through agents and distributors to paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.

