Heirloom Wealth Management Has $539,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Heirloom Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 70.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,752 shares during the quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. FIDELIS iM LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 368,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,468,000 after acquiring an additional 29,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 128,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 17,020 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,946. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.