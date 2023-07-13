HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Shares Up 0.6%

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.02 and last traded at $4.91. 56,786 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 57,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

HF Foods Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $265.58 million, a PE ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.23.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $293.86 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in HF Foods Group in the first quarter worth $5,857,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HF Foods Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 55,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in HF Foods Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 651,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 156,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

