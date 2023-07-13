HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Shares Up 0.6%

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.02 and last traded at $4.91. 56,786 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 57,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.
HF Foods Group Stock Up 0.6 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $265.58 million, a PE ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.23.
HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $293.86 million for the quarter.
HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.
