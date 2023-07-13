HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,919 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,463 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HP by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

HP Trading Down 1.6 %

HP stock opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $35.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average is $29.40.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,620 shares of company stock worth $6,097,594. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

