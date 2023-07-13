HSBC Lowers Shaftesbury (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Shaftesbury (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shaftesbury Stock Performance

Shares of CCPPF opened at $1.45 on Monday. Shaftesbury has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34.

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the heart of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

