Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Trading 4.8% Higher

Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.92 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.79 ($0.10). 15,350,438 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 6,025,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.43 ($0.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.58. The firm has a market cap of £155.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.19 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 66.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops hydrocarbon resources from fractured basement reservoirs on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its licenses focused on the Rona Ridge; and assets comprise Lancaster, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick Crest.

