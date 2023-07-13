Inscape (TSE:INQ) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

Inscape Co. (TSE:INQ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as high as C$0.05. Inscape shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 13,560 shares.

Inscape Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$719,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,567.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07.

About Inscape

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Furniture and Walls. The company offers workstations; storage, including laterals, verticals, and pedestals; lockers and cubbies, specialty storage, laminate casegoods, and nuform shapes; benching; systems; tables, such as coffee, meeting and standing, and height adjustable tables; and task chairs, as well as accessories, such as keyboard trays, and nano and motus monitor arms.

