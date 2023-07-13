Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total value of $14,313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,887,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,455,039.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:AN traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.16. 644,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,719. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.95. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $180.68.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in AutoNation by 2.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.88.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

