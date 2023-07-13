Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells 93,000 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $7,453,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $6,548,130.00.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $6,236,580.00.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded up $2.70 on Thursday, hitting $83.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,579,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,779. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.29. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in DoorDash by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DoorDash from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.48.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

