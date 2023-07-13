Insider Selling: FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Insider Sells 11,347 Shares of Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) insider Heather L. Hasson sold 11,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $90,889.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,331,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,447.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FIGS Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:FIGS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,432,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,239. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 101.01, a PEG ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.44. FIGS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $13.75.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.65 million. FIGS had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in FIGS by 376.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FIGS in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, fleeces, and jackets; necessities, including face masks, scrub caps, lanyards, badge reels, tote bags, baseball caps, and beanies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.