Insider Selling: Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Sells 2,381 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,381 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $140,979.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,559.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Deborah Marson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE IRM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,734. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.92. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

