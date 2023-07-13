Insider Selling: PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $12,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,169,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,065,882.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $7,904.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance

PRT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.06. The company had a trading volume of 29,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,177. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $9.35.

PermRock Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 110.55% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.0408 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. This is a positive change from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Trading of PermRock Royalty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

