Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $605,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 890,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,477,713.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $596,000.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $654,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $638,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 21,697 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $274,250.08.

On Friday, May 12th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $714,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,061 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $180,494.34.

On Monday, May 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $171,534.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $702,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Tomer Weingarten sold 12,468 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $223,052.52.

S traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.11. 6,165,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,167,701. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.27.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

S has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. BTIG Research cut SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 28.9% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in SentinelOne by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 37,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 4.4% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

