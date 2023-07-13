Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.81

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.81 and last traded at $19.68, with a volume of 73062 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on IAS. Benchmark started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Integral Ad Science Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 192.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $106.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.18 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $172,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,880,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,200,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $172,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,880,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,200,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $475,066.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,260.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,772,462 shares of company stock valued at $268,029,774. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth $512,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter worth about $2,294,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 28,629 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter worth about $2,640,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Further Reading

