Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.81

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.81 and last traded at $19.68, with a volume of 73062 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on IAS. Benchmark started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.
Integral Ad Science Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 192.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $172,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,880,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,200,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $172,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,880,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,200,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $475,066.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,260.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,772,462 shares of company stock valued at $268,029,774. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth $512,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter worth about $2,294,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 28,629 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter worth about $2,640,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Integral Ad Science Company Profile
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Integral Ad Science
- Delta Takes Flight: Double-Digit Upside In Sight
- Generac Powers Up as Summer Temperatures Rise
- 3 Reasons Why Rivian Can Continue To Surge Higher
- Despite Breaking Higher, Analysts Remain Cautious HP Inc.
- PepsiCo Can Soar To New Highs In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.