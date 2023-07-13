Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Intellicheck Price Performance
Shares of IDN opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. The company has a market cap of $48.43 million, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.59. Intellicheck has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $3.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellicheck
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.80% of the company’s stock.
Intellicheck Company Profile
Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Intellicheck
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.