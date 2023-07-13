Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Intellicheck Price Performance

Shares of IDN opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. The company has a market cap of $48.43 million, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.59. Intellicheck has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $3.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellicheck

Intellicheck ( NYSE:IDN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a negative return on equity of 20.26%. Analysts expect that Intellicheck will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

