Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several research firms recently commented on ICPT. Raymond James downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.81 million, a PE ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $67.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.68 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 106,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 417,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

