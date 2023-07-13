Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1,290.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 526,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 488,602 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $54,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,208. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $116.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 65.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,526 shares in the company, valued at $13,619,571. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

