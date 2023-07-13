Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Shares Up 0.7%

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.04 and last traded at $19.04. 1,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 6,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IFSPF. CIBC lowered their price objective on Interfor from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Interfor from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Get Interfor alerts:

Interfor Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.