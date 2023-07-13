Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Shares to Split on Monday, July 17th

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Free Report)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 17th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of PTH opened at $120.14 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a one year low of $107.26 and a one year high of $136.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.00 million, a PE ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 267.8% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

