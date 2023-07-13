Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.15

Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and traded as high as $6.36. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 71,150 shares trading hands.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
