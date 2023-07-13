Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.15

Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and traded as high as $6.36. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 71,150 shares trading hands.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OIA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 350,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 201,802 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 711,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 113,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 624,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 94,663 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 79,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth $463,000. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

