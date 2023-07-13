Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD) Shares to Split on Monday, July 17th

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 17th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $141.57 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $103.95 and a twelve month high of $142.30.

