Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, July 17th (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report)’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Performance

RSPN opened at $207.72 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $154.79 and a 1-year high of $209.98.

