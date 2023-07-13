Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Stock to Split on Monday, July 17th (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 17th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 17th.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $127.84 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $107.87 and a 52-week high of $136.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $660,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $457,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.