Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, July 17th

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Free Report) are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, July 17th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 17th.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ PSCE opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.11. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $11.65.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.0641 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.
See Also
