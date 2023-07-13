iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stock Position Boosted by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 5.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $7,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,332,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,150 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,361,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,237,000 after buying an additional 1,031,577 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 670,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,145,000 after buying an additional 423,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,295,000 after buying an additional 400,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 314.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 440,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,452,000 after buying an additional 334,144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.83. The company had a trading volume of 134,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,802. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.99. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $47.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1161 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

