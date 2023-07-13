iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $98.07

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $98.07 and last traded at $98.00, with a volume of 551471 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.19.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.80. The company has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 291.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.