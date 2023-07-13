iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $74.67

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.67 and last traded at $74.66, with a volume of 11304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.57.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF
- Delta Takes Flight: Double-Digit Upside In Sight
- Generac Powers Up as Summer Temperatures Rise
- 3 Reasons Why Rivian Can Continue To Surge Higher
- Despite Breaking Higher, Analysts Remain Cautious HP Inc.
- PepsiCo Can Soar To New Highs In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.