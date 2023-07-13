iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $74.67

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.67 and last traded at $74.66, with a volume of 11304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.57.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836,736 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $458,347,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,279,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,796,000 after purchasing an additional 135,339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,558,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,329,000 after purchasing an additional 384,078 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,893,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,683,000 after purchasing an additional 55,314 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.