iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Acquired by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,967 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Australia ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Rice Partnership LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $5,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWA. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 769.9% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EWA traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.35. 332,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,377. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average of $23.06.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

