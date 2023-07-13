J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $619.37

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 619.37 ($7.97) and traded as high as GBX 686 ($8.83). J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 662.50 ($8.52), with a volume of 216,302 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JDW. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.11) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.01) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.23) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of £911.55 million, a PE ratio of 1,361.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.08, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 711.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 620.78.

In other J D Wetherspoon news, insider John Hutson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 780 ($10.03), for a total transaction of £140,400 ($180,625.24). 28.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

