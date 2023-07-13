Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 10,000 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,758,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,098,429.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 27th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $101,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 2,500 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $24,275.00.

Shares of ACEL traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.99. 273,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,613. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $945.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $293.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 28,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 111.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 292.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

