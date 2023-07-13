Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $182.28

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$182.28 and traded as high as C$187.13. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$185.42, with a volume of 20,184 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KXS. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 450.56, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$182.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$171.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinaxis

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$136.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$135.77 million. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 2.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.8779 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela Sue Passman sold 5,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$179.68, for a total value of C$1,015,027.57. In other news, Senior Officer Anne Gillian Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$184.00, for a total value of C$2,760,000.00. Also, Director Pamela Sue Passman sold 5,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$179.68, for a total value of C$1,015,027.57. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

