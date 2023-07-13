Komodo Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000856 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $35.60 million and $598,422.86 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00098463 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00047095 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00027090 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

