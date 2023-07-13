Komodo Reaches 1-Day Volume of $745,270.69 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000857 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $36.64 million and $745,270.69 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00105464 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00044323 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00027913 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000604 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 116.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

