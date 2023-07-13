Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Bought by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Lakeland Financial worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LKFN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

In other news, Director Emily E. Pichon acquired 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,238 shares in the company, valued at $776,176.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Brian J. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Emily E. Pichon purchased 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.80 per share, with a total value of $48,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,238 shares in the company, valued at $776,176.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $50.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $83.57.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $89.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 33.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

