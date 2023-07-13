Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) is DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s 7th Largest Position

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,846,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising comprises 1.4% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 1.81% of Lamar Advertising worth $184,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after purchasing an additional 923,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $79,703,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,190,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,853,000 after buying an additional 582,441 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,731,000 after buying an additional 463,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 535.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 373,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,236,000 after acquiring an additional 314,507 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.16. 37,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,365. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $111.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.95 and a 200-day moving average of $99.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.51 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 34.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

