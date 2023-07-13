Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Land Securities Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 700 ($9.01) to GBX 725 ($9.33) in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 600 ($7.72) to GBX 625 ($8.04) in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Land Securities Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $675.00.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Land Securities Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LDSCY opened at $7.28 on Monday. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82.

Land Securities Group Increases Dividend

Land Securities Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

(Get Free Report)

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.