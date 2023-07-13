Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion. Leslie’s also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.39-0.41 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LESL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.14.

Leslie’s stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,309,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,066. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.80. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $17.13.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $212.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.36 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 7.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,236,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,666,000 after buying an additional 2,358,726 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 40.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 2.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,584,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,540,000 after purchasing an additional 305,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,579,000 after purchasing an additional 439,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at about $2,253,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

