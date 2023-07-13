LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

LGL Group Stock Performance

LGL Group stock opened at $4.76 on Monday. LGL Group has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $15.15.

Get LGL Group alerts:

LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that LGL Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.