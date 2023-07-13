Litecoin Cash (LCC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,271.10

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 18.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $1,271.10 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 787,220,169 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 787,171,949.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00339707 USD and is up 23.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,052.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
