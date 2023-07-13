Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 42.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 13th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.21 million and $1,209.82 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 31.6% against the dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 787,200,919 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 787,171,949.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00339707 USD and is up 23.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,052.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
