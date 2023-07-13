Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 42.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 13th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.21 million and $1,209.82 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 31.6% against the dollar.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 787,200,919 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 787,171,949.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00339707 USD and is up 23.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,052.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.